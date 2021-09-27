Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Shekhawat over riverbank erosion in Murshidabad district

Left Menu

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding riverbank erosion in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:28 IST
Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding riverbank erosion in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The MP urged the union minister to treat the riverbank erosion "as a national disaster" and release adequate funds to help the affected people.

In his letter, Chowdhury said that a very large chunk of fertile land has been completely wiped out recently in Samsherganj causing displacement of thousands of people. "Approximately, 1500 acres of land has submerged till now. The bank erosion is very pronounced in Dhangoda, Mushahari Para and Notun Shivtala in Samsherganj and every year it destroys the life and livelihood of the people residing in that belt. They become landless and lose their livelihood," he said.

"Sometimes, poverty leads to an increase in crimes. It creates neo-refugees and many social problems. Residents of Samsherganj always live in fear of their life and livelihood. They are always anxious and scared because they do not know when their houses will collapse and will submerge in the Ganges," he added. The MP said that he is thankful to Shekhawat for having accepted his request to visit the affected area.

"I request you to kindly treat this as a national disaster. It could be sorted out only with the combined efforts of both the Central and the state governments. I request you to kindly release the adequate funds to check the land erosion and protect the life and livelihood of the affected people," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

