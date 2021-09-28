Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates 2020 Tokyo Olympics women's hockey team

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday felicitated the Indian women's hockey team that participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday felicitated the Indian women's hockey team that participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Addressing the hockey team, Chouhan said, "The heart of India (Madhya Pradesh) heartily welcomes you all. I want to tell you that though you might have lost in the Olympics, all of you have won the hearts of the people in the country."

He further expressed his confidence in the women's team to reach great heights in future and clinch gold in the next Olympics. Chouhan also hosted a lunch for the women's hockey team at the chief minister's residence.

The Indian women's hockey team fought hard against the best teams in the world and earned their best-ever finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team, after losing against Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match, finished fourth at the Olympics. (ANI)

