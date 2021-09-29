Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Sikkim's Lachung

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale struck the Lachung area of North Sikkim district on Wednesday. The earthquake struck around 9:04 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-09-2021, 09:04:10 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 89.07, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 623km N of Lachung, Sikkim, India," said National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Tezpur in the early hours of Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)