Left Menu

IPL betting racket busted by Crime Branch in Goa, 4 arrested

An IPL betting racket has been busted by the Crime Branch unit in Goa wherein four persons have been held, informed an official statement on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:44 IST
IPL betting racket busted by Crime Branch in Goa, 4 arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IPL betting racket has been busted by the Crime Branch unit in Goa wherein four persons have been held, informed an official statement on Wednesday. The press release by the Crime Branch informed that on the intervening night of September 28-29, Crime Branch Goa received information that some persons were operating a betting racket in the ongoing IPL from Goa.

Immediately, a team under the leadership of police inspectors Rahul Parab, Narayan Chimulkar and police sub-inspector Nitin was formed. Upon conducting a raid at DSouza Guest House in Calangute in Goa, four persons from Jaipur were found operating an IPL betting racket using apps and software on their computer devices. Upon investigation, it was found that they were accepting bets in the ongoing IPL games. They had set up a base in Goa in order to avoid detection in Rajasthan.

As per the official statement, it was revealed that they had taken bets worth over Rs four lakhs in the running game. Their computer devices were seized and all four were arrested. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021