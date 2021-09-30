Danve: Maha govt should provide prompt relief to flood victims in Marathwada

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Thursday accused leaders of Maharashtra's MVA government of only making empty promises to flood-affected farmers in the Marathwada region and not providing them actual relief.

Addressing a press conference here, Danve said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders were visiting the flood-affected areas, but not announcing any immediate relief for distressed farmers, who have lost their crops in the recent spell of heavy rains and floods.

Besides Marathwada in central Maharashtra, some other parts of the state also experienced heavy showers a few day ago.

Asked about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's allegation that the Centre discriminated between states ruled by BJP and non-BJP parties in distribution of funds for relief works, the Union minister said there was no truth in his claim.

Danve demanded that the state government give financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers who have suffered crop losses due to rains and floods.

Farmers who have not insured their crops should also be given compensation, the Union minister said and maintained this was done when the BJP government was in power in the state.

Danve said torrential rains in Marathwada, caused by the remnants of cyclone Gulab, created havoc in the region and damaged crops earlier this week.

''Whatever farmers had, has been washed away by heavy rains,'' he said.

The Member of Parliament from Jalna said the state government should provide immediate relief to affected farmers instead of waiting for damage assessment exercise to get over.

Danve said he visited rain-affected areas of Badnapur tehsil in Jalna district.

