J-K govt helps unemployed youth in Handwara set up fish farms under PMMSY scheme

The Fisheries Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government is helping the unemployed youth of the Handwara area of the Kupwara district in the Union Territory to set up their own fish farms under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). PMMSY is the flagship scheme of the central government for the development of fisheries in the country.

The Fisheries Department is encouraging young people to take up Trout fish farming. Around 25 Carp fish farms and 14 trout fish farms have been established in this district of Kashmir Valley, which has benefitted the unemployed youth of the region as now they are able to earn a good amount of money through their farms.

The farming of trout fish can be done with a piece of land close to a water body. Under this scheme, 40-60 per cent of the money is being provided by the central government and 40 per cent by the unitholders. Youths who have gained the benefits of the scheme hailed the steps taken by the central government and the Fisheries Department of Jammu and Kashmir for their betterment.

Basit Qayoom Khan, a beneficiary of the scheme, said, "I have done M.Tech and was at home for a year. But then the Inspector of the Fisheries Department encouraged me to start fish farms. It has been four to five months since I started it. I have purchased seeds of Rs 50,000 and feed worth Rs 1.5 lakhs. I expect that Rs 7 to Rs 8 lakh will be generated after a month. It is a good step for the unemployed youth. I urge the youth to take the benefits of this scheme soon. I just had to give the land, everything else was provided by the government." "I am unemployed. I went to the fisheries department and they came to check the feasibility of my land. My unit was sanctioned and I established two units in two years. I have been working in fisheries for the last 4-5 years. I am thankful to the department of fisheries for always providing help and guidance at every step. A lot of people have joined from my area. This scheme is very beneficial," said another scheme beneficiary Abdul Ahad Wani.

Nazir Ahmad Lone, the Inspector of Fisheries in the Handwara range said that two types of fish cultures--Carp and Trout-- require completely different environments for their rearing. "Carp culture is done where we have a lot of water and land. Land should not be sandy. Trout fish grows in cold water and it is mainly reared in the upper areas," Nazir said.

He said that the department gets applications from the youth, after which a survey is done for finding out the feasibility of land and water resources and units are then sanctioned for rearing. These units are given under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

"Under this scheme, the Centre gives 40 per cent subsidy and rest 60 per cent investment is made by the beneficiary. However in case of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and women, 60 per cent subsidy is provided," added Nazir. (ANI)

