Left Menu

Fossil fuel firms investing in Africa face "risk of regulatory action" - US climate envoy

Western fossil fuel companies investing in Africa face a significant risk of regulatory action that's getting more explicit as the world moves to try to tackle dangerous climate change, a U.S. climate envoy said on Friday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:19 IST
Fossil fuel firms investing in Africa face "risk of regulatory action" - US climate envoy
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Western fossil fuel companies investing in Africa face a significant risk of regulatory action that's getting more explicit as the world moves to try to tackle dangerous climate change, a U.S. climate envoy said on Friday. During a virtual media briefing while in South Africa as part of a continental trip, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Jonathan Pershing urged investors to consider whether investing in fossil fuels was worthwhile.

"There's a risk of regulatory ... and financial action, and I believe that's getting more and more explicit," he said, after being asked what U.S. authorities likely response was to the current rush by Western oil and gas companies to develop deposits in Africa. "There's an increasing ... price on carbon. If you're a company looking to make an investment in oil and gas, you have to ask yourself ... am I going to be left with a stranded asset?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021