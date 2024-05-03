Kremlin says Macron's latest Ukraine comments are part of a "dangerous trend"

Left Menu

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron about a possible French intervention in Ukraine as being part of a "very dangerous trend". Macron in an interview with the Economist once again did not rule out sending French troops to Ukraine in certain circumstances. "...This is a very important and very dangerous statement," Peskov told a briefing.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron about a possible French intervention in Ukraine as being part of a "very dangerous trend". Macron in an interview with the Economist once again did not rule out sending French troops to Ukraine in certain circumstances.

"...This is a very important and very dangerous statement," Peskov told a briefing. "France, through its head of state, keeps talking about the possibility of its direct, on-the-ground involvement in the conflict in Ukraine."

