Kremlin says Macron's latest Ukraine comments are part of a "dangerous trend"
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron about a possible French intervention in Ukraine as being part of a "very dangerous trend". Macron in an interview with the Economist once again did not rule out sending French troops to Ukraine in certain circumstances.
"...This is a very important and very dangerous statement," Peskov told a briefing. "France, through its head of state, keeps talking about the possibility of its direct, on-the-ground involvement in the conflict in Ukraine."
