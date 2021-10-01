IFFCO conducts field trial of spraying of nano urea by drone at Bhavnagar in Gujarat

Co-operative major IFFCO, which introduced nano urea in the country, conducted a field trial to spray this liquid nutrient through drone at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The field trial was held in the presence of Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

''The trial was attended by a large number of farmers. This demonstration of spraying liquid nano urea by drone was undertaken by IFFCO, a company involved in developing nano urea,'' an official statement said.

Mandaviya underscored the activity as a huge achievement. ''India has become the first country in the world to start commercial production of nano urea. Not only has nano urea been produced on a large scale today but we are happy that farmers are adopting it on a large scale since the very beginning,'' the minister said.

''It started production in June and till now we have produced more than five million bottles of nano urea. More than one lakh bottles of nano urea are being produced every day,'' he added.

Talking about the field trials of drone spraying held today, Mandaviya said many questions and doubts remain in the minds of people regarding conventional spraying of fertilisers and pesticides. ''Concerns are also expressed about the potential harm to the health of the sprayers.'' He said drone spraying would solve these questions and problems. ''Drones will be able to spray more land in less time. This will save the time of the farmers. The cost of spraying will be less. This will result in financial savings to the farmers. Along with this, the safety of the sprinklers will also be ensured,'' the minister said.

Mandaviya noted that liquid nano urea has emerged as a powerful alternative to conventional urea in short span of time.

He said the use of liquid nano urea will result in economic savings to the farmers, increase productivity and reduce India's dependence on urea imports. ''This will also reduce the subsidy burden on the government, and the government will be able to use this savings on other public welfare schemes,'' the minister said.

IFFCO in its study has found that spraying nano urea through drones is more effective on crops and will also have a positive effect on productivity.

A large number of farmers participated in trial and inquired about nano urea and the technique of drone spraying.

On this occasion, chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India and the vice-president of IFFCO Dilip Bhai Sanghani was also present.

