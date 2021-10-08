Left Menu

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a theme-based pandal in North 24 Parganas has installed an idol of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:39 IST
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal
Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a theme-based pandal in North 24 Parganas has installed an idol of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The pandal is situated in Nazrul Park Unnayan Samithi Baguihati of North 24 Parganas. The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee.

"Each hand of the idol represents one of her government's initiatives such as Lakhi Bhandar and others," Indranath Bagui, President of Baguiati Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti told ANI. The idol has been created with fiberglass. It sports a white saree and a logo of 'Biswa Bangla' in the background. Pandal theme artist informed that it took them around 1.5 months to complete the pandal while following all the COVID-19 protocols in place.

"It was difficult to convince workers to come. We made sure that all of them have received their vaccines. Then only they agreed to come to work here," said Abhijit, a pandal theme artist. As per the guidelines, pandals shall have to be spacious and open from all sides with separate entry-exit points. Pandals must keep adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing in terms of the existing COVID-19 pandemic norms.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021