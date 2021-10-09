Left Menu

Lav Kush Ramlila organiser booked for violating COVID-19 norms

The organiser of Lav Kush Ramlila has been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, informed the police on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 10:09 IST
A visual from Ramlila (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The organiser of Lav Kush Ramlila has been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, informed the police on Saturday. DCP North Sagar Singh said that the organiser has been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocol at Red Fort during the Dussehra celebrations.

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15. Earlier, on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed that the Delhi government has decided to relax restrictions during the festive season of Durga Puja and Ramlila. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

