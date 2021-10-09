Lebanese power outage will last for a few days - government official
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 17:09 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.
The power outage will continue for a few days, the official added.
Also Read: Lebanon president tells U.N. big challenges await government, help needed
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
Advertisement