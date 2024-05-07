Left Menu

US announces sanctions on Russian senior leader of LockBit ransomware group

"Russia continues to offer safe harbor for cybercriminals where groups such as LockBit are free to launch ransomware attacks against the United States, its allies, and partners," the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:05 IST
The United States announced cyber-related sanctions on Russian national Dmitriy Yurevich Khoroshev on Tuesday, who it described as a senior leader of the LockBit ransomware group.

The U.S. State Department will pay a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of key leaders of the LockBit group, a U.S. Treasury Department statement said. Khoroshev, also known as "LOCKBITSUPP," was being designated for his role in developing and distributing LockBit ransomware, the Treasury said.

It said the action was as a result of a collaborative effort with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Britain's National Crime Agency and other international partners. "Today's action sends a clear message that the United States and its partners around the world are committed to dismantling the ransomware ecosystem, including by uncovering the identities of those perpetrating ransomware attacks," Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement.

The move follows other recent U.S. actions against Russian cybercriminals, including the disruption of the LockBit ransomware infrastructure and sanctions against LockBit group affiliates. "Russia continues to offer safe harbor for cybercriminals where groups such as LockBit are free to launch ransomware attacks against the United States, its allies, and partners," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

