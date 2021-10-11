Committee designs pandal on theme of Rajshahi Durga Puja in West Bengal's Behala
Behala's Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee has designed a Durga puja pandal on the theme of Rajshahi's (now in Bangladesh) Durga puja.
- Country:
- India
Behala's Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee has designed a Durga puja pandal on the theme of Rajshahi's (now in Bangladesh) Durga puja. "We're working on India's oldest Durga puja theme that happened 415 years ago in Rajshahi which is now in Bangladesh. We're doing this on the basis of research," says Tanmoy Chatterjee, member of Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee.
In the year 1606, in Rajshahi (currently this place is in Bangladesh), King Kansa Narayan organized Durga Puja. The idol displayed by the Behala's Barisha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee has been crafted by renowned artist Subrata Gangopadhyay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Subrata
- West Bengal's
- Bangladesh
- Behala
- Durga
- Durga Puja
- India
ALSO READ
BSF hands over 13-year-old Bangladeshi boy to BGB in a goodwill gesture
Fifty years ago, remote Dimapur airstrip gave wings to fledgling Bangladesh Air Force
Fifty years ago, remote Dimapur airstrip gave wings to fledgling Bangladesh Air Force
Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi counterpart at Mexico's 200th independence day celebrations
India to develop railway link in Bangladesh