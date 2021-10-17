Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:23 IST
Series of protests to be held against Rajasthan govt starting Oct 28: BJP state chief
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan BJP unit on Sunday decided to hold a series of protests against the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from October 28 beginning at the block level.

District-level demonstrations will be held from November 25 to 30 and state-level protests will be held on December 15 in Jaipur, BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters.

In the state-level protests, several national BJP leaders will also take part.

During the protests, the BJP will raise the issues of prevailing law and order situation, crimes against women, inflated power bills, unemployment and demand for complete farm loan waiver.

Poonia also released a 'black paper' against the state government in the presence of other state BJP leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

