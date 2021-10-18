Himachal Pradesh: Dhankhar village of Lahaul-Spiti district witnesses snowfall

Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday. The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following the fresh fall.

Yesterday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic after snowfall at Baralacha pass in the district. According to Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma, the traffic movement at the Gramphu-Kaza highway had also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul-Spiti.

"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said yesterday. Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall. (ANI)

