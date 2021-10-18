Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Dhankhar village of Lahaul-Spiti district witnesses snowfall

Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday.

ANI | Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Dhankhar village of Lahaul-Spiti district witnesses snowfall
Snowfall at Lahaul-Spiti's Dhankhar village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday. The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following the fresh fall.

Yesterday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic after snowfall at Baralacha pass in the district. According to Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma, the traffic movement at the Gramphu-Kaza highway had also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul-Spiti.

"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said yesterday. Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021