Left Menu

Centre increases subsidy on fertilisers to Rs 28000 cr to benefit farmers: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that the Centre has increased subsidy on fertilisers to benefit farmers so as to enable them to purchase fertilisers at the same rate despite the hike in their prices in the international market.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:31 IST
Centre increases subsidy on fertilisers to Rs 28000 cr to benefit farmers: Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that the Centre has increased subsidy on fertilisers to benefit farmers so as to enable them to purchase fertilisers at the same rate despite the hike in their prices in the international market. Speaking to ANI Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Government of India decided to provide fertilizer at the same rate to farmers despite an increase in fertilizer prices in the international market and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has increased subsidy on urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), single superphosphate (SSP), nitrogen phosphorus potassium (NPK) fertilizers for the benefit of the farmers.

"The subsidy on DAP has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,650; on Urea from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000; on NPK fertilizer from Rs 900 to Rs 1,015 and on SSB from Rs 315 to Rs 375," added Mandaviya. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya further stated that in the Rabi season Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 28000 crore subsidy on fertilizers for the farmers so that no undue burden is on the farmers and farmers can grow their crops without difficulties. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021