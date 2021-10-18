Left Menu

Goa education dept declares special holiday for Eid on Oct 19

Goa education department has declared a special holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi instead of October 20, said a press release on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:33 IST
representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The exams scheduled on October 19 will be rescheduled for October 20, said the release. (ANI)

