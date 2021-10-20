Left Menu

Russia is making EU climate goals look 'ridiculous', says Poland's Kaczynski

Russian actions concerning gas supply have made advocates of the European Union's plan to tackle climate change look "ridiculous", the leader of Poland's ruling party said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:04 IST
Russia is making EU climate goals look 'ridiculous', says Poland's Kaczynski
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Russian actions concerning gas supply have made advocates of the European Union's plan to tackle climate change look "ridiculous", the leader of Poland's ruling party said in an interview published on Wednesday. Poland has called for the bloc to cancel or delay parts of its "Fit for 55" plan to tackle climate change ahead of a summit at which EU leaders will wrangle over their response to surging gas and electricity prices.

"After the Russian action concerning gas, the creators and advocates of this 'Fit for 55' have, to put it delicately, made themselves look ridiculous," Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Gazeta Polska weekly. "Energy prices have hit many EU countries with such force that their citizens will simply not agree to further increases in the name of some unproven theory."

Kaczynski did not specify exactly which Russian actions he was referring to. "Fit for 55" refers to the EU policy package to cut emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030.

Russian gas giant Gazprom booked about a third of offered additional gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland for November and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine, auction results showed on Monday. Europe has been eagerly awaiting more gas supplies, especially from Russia, as it tackles skyrocketing natural gas prices, boosted by tight supplies and economic recovery.

Poland is one of Europe's biggest producers of coal and relies on fuel for almost 80% of its electricity production. European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans has said that it would be wrong to slow down the transition to renewable energy for ideological reasons or to protect the fossil fuel sector and that the current high energy prices relate to the price of gas, not existing measures to fight climate change.

In the interview published on Wednesday, Kaczynski also said Poland could fund its plans for infrastructure spending even without money from the European Union for its National Recovery Plan. Brussels has still not approved Warsaw's spending plans for COVID-19 recovery funds amid an escalating row over the rule of law in the EU's largest eastern member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021