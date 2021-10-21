Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the "poor" category on Thursday with an increase in stubble burning, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 202 in the ITO area of the national capital and the overall AQI is likely to further degrade to the higher end of poor in the next three days.

The stubble burning share is likely to increase in the next two days if there is no rain, said SAFAR. The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 91 in the 'poor' and 171 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

Several areas of Delhi including Chandni Chowk and Rohini recorded 'poor' air quality, with the AQI values standing at 230 and 232, while Lodhi Road stands in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 165, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. "Delhi's AQI is in the poor category. The fire count is 746 and its share in PM2.5 is 12 per cent. Fire emission from the upwind region enhances PM2.5 concentrations as winds at the transport level are from the northwest region. Stubble burning share is likely to increase in the next two days if there is no rain. The overall AQI is likely to further degrade to the higher end of poor for the next three days," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Meanwhile, Delhi Government has started the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from October 18 with an aim to tackle air pollution and the first phase of the campaign will run till November 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)