J-K: Srinagar Municipal Corporation launches survey for GIS mapping of city

Under the Smart City project, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched its door-to-door survey for Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the city.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:09 IST
GIS service to digitally map Srinagar launched.. Image Credit: ANI
Under the Smart City project, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched its door-to-door survey for Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the city. Herein, a GIS tag carrying a unique code of identification for each house will be placed outside houses, making it easier to locate them on Google maps. The GIS numbers will be installed in all houses within the municipal limits.

A workshop has also been conducted to launch this service in Srinagar and to give information about this service to the field team who will conduct the door-to-door survey to collect data. "We will create a GIS-based digital address of all the houses, government buildings, offices, commercial establishments, and a GIS address board will be put outside each. For this, we have taken high-end GIS satellite imagery and are conducting a door-to-door survey to collect data including exact address and location," SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said.

He also informed that the project is being undertaken in partnership with the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics Limited. "We are aiming to complete the project in a time-bound manner. For geo-mapping, we are dividing the city into areas, then the areas into lanes. The lanes and the houses will be numbered. With this, every house will get a unique address," he added.

Further, briefing about a few benefits of geo-mapping, Khan said, "Geo-mapping will make it very easy to navigate through the city and will also improve service delivery significantly, be it sanitization services, snow clearing, water supply, electricity, drainage services of the area." "This is an important initiative towards turning Srinagar into a smart city because when we talk about technology-based services, this is how we do it," he added.

Welcoming this initiative, a local resident Bashir Ahmad said, "This will help bring digital services to the city. In this digital era, geo-mapping will be really helpful." "The digital system of geo-mapping is going to benefit a lot to the people here. With this, it will be easier to identify houses; lane, colony or mohalla online and anyone can share QR code for the location of the house to avail emergency services at the exact location through GPS," said Mehmood Gani, another local resident.

