Centre changed COVID-19 vaccine policy because SC intervened, claims Owaisi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on VIP culture in vaccination campaign, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Centre left the state and the people to their fate and changed their COVID-19 vaccine policy only after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:09 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on VIP culture in vaccination campaign, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Centre left the state and the people to their fate and changed their COVID-19 vaccine policy only after the intervention of the Supreme Court. In a series of tweets, Owaisi said that PM Modi placed the first vaccine order just five days before the campaign began.

"Modi: No VIP culture in the vaccination campaign. Only India has an exclusive corporate sector vaccine QUOTA of 25 per cent. Modi placed the first vaccine order just FIVE days before the campaign began. He left states and the people to their fate. He changed the policy because SC intervened," said Owaisi. He further said that this incompetence and absence of vision cost lakhs of lives in the second wave. "We lost our loved ones. We should never forget the lives lost due to neglect and lack of compassion," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Central government ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow India's COVID-19 vaccination programme. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said, "We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination programme and everyone is treated equally."

On October 21, India achieved the landmark target of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

