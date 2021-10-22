Left Menu

Schlumberger quarterly profit rises as oilfield services demand recovers

Rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes both posted quarterly profit from year-ago loss this week but results were impacted by Hurricane Ida-led disruptions. The world's largest oilfield services provider said net income, excluding charges & credits, was $514 million, or 36 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:30 IST
Schlumberger NV reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted income on Friday, buoyed by higher demand for the company's oilfield services and related equipment from producers looking to capitalize on a rebound in crude prices.

Global crude prices rose 4.5% in the September quarter and have climbed nearly 64% since the start of 2021 on the back of a vaccine-fueled demand recovery. Worldwide rig counts was 1,448 at the end of the third quarter, compared with 1,019 a year earlier, according to Baker Hughes data.

"The industry macro fundamentals have visibly strengthened this year, particularly in recent weeks — with demand recovery, oil and gas commodity prices at recent highs, low inventory levels, and encouraging trends in pandemic containment efforts," Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement. Schlumberger rounded a largely mixed quarter for the world's largest oilfield services providers. Rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes both posted quarterly profit from year-ago loss this week but results were impacted by Hurricane Ida-led disruptions.

The world's largest oilfield services provider said net income, excluding charges & credits, was $514 million, or 36 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $228 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

