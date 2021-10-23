Left Menu

J-K's Mughal Road closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall

The Mughal Road of Jammu and Kashmir was closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday due to heavy snowfall at Peer Ki Gali area, informed traffic police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-10-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 11:04 IST
J-K's Mughal Road closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Mughal Road of Jammu and Kashmir was closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday due to heavy snowfall at Peer Ki Gali area, informed traffic police. The road connects the Shopian district to the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the union territory.

Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir also received the season's first snowfall today. The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.

The minimum temperatures have also dropped throughout the valley. Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23. (ANI)

