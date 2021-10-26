Left Menu

Certifying Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to gas supply to EU -Germany

Allowing Nord Stream 2 to pump Russian gas to Germany will not threaten supplies to the European Union, the German Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle for the disputed pipeline.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:04 IST
Certifying Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to gas supply to EU -Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Allowing Nord Stream 2 to pump Russian gas to Germany will not threaten supplies to the European Union, the German Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle for the disputed pipeline. While the pipeline is ready to start operations, it still needs to be certified by Germany's Federal Network Agency and the ministry's supply analysis is a key requirement for the regulator to continue that process.

"In its analysis the Federal Economy Ministry concludes that granting certification is not threatening security of gas supply to the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union," the ministry said in a statement. It said it has submitted its analysis to the regulator following discussions with neighbouring EU countries. Italy, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had all been given a chance to consult, it added.

The German regulator has until early January to certify the pipeline but may make its decision earlier. Once it has made its recommendation, it goes to the European Commission, which has another two months to respond. Europe's most controversial energy project, led by Russian gas company Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine, among others, who say Russian President Vladimir Putin could use it as a tool to achieve unrelated political goals and circumvent Ukraine as a gas transit route.

The pipeline has gained more prominence as Europe faces a gas supply crunch that sent prices to record levels this month. The Kremlin has denied that Russia is withholding supplies in order to exert pressure for quick regulatory approval of Nord Stream 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021