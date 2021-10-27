Iran state media says gasoline distribution returning to normal after cyberattack

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday that gasoline distribution is returning to normal a day after a cyberattack which affected 4,300 gas stations across the country.

The details of the attack and its source are under investigation, Abul-Hassan Firouzabadi, the Secretary of the Supreme Council to Regulate Virtual Space, told the news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)