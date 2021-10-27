Punjab CM lays foundation stone of sports stadium

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a sports stadium at Roadmajra village in Rupnagar district in the presence of noted environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

The sports stadium in the village under Sri Chamkaur Sahib under Punjab's assembly segment will be built in the memory of people who lost their lives during the farmer agitation, he said on the occasion.

An official statement said Chief Minister Channi also gave a grant of Rs one crore for building the stadium in the memory of farmers.

He also inaugurated a water tank built for Rs 45.81 lakh to supply potable water to residents of Rodmajra and Chaklan villages.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Channi said that this sports stadium will be a tribute to the farmers who lost their lives in the agitation against the three central farm laws.

He also said as per a decision taken during an all-party meeting, the Punjab Government would convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 8 to reject the three black farmer laws imposed by the Union Government.

The meeting had been boycotted by the BJP.

Channi further said to keep the people of the state healthy, parks will be made in all the cities and sports stadiums were being set up in the cities and villages.

He said gym equipment and sports kits were also being distributed to sports clubs to motivate youths towards sports.

