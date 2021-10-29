Left Menu

Biden seeks supply chain, Iran agreements on overseas trip -aide

Briefing reporters traveling with the president on Thursday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday would "cover the waterfront" of issues as the two mend fences after a rift over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia. The meeting will include discussion of counterterrorism in the Middle East, competition with China, the economy, trade and technology issues. The White House also expects Biden to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Sullivan said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 02:45 IST
Biden seeks supply chain, Iran agreements on overseas trip -aide
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An agenda is shaping up for U.S. President Joe Biden's meetings in Europe https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-meet-macron-erdogan-pope-francis-european-trip-2021-10-28, including talks with France and Turkey on the sidelines of the G20 and U.N. climate change meetings. Briefing reporters traveling with the president on Thursday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday would "cover the waterfront" of issues as the two mend fences after a rift over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia.

The meeting will include discussion of counterterrorism in the Middle East, competition with China, the economy, trade and technology issues. The main topic on Saturday at a meeting among Biden, Macron and leaders of Germany and Britain will be the status of the Iranian nuclear program.

Sullivan said Biden would be working toward a "shared strategy and solidarity and unity in our approach" on Iran but did not specify if the leaders would discuss a resumption of talks with Tehran. The White House also expects Biden to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Sullivan said. Erdogan has said he wants to discuss a suspended deal with Washington over F-16 fighter jets.

Biden is also hoping to find common ground with world leaders on easing supply chain bottlenecks at a forum he is hosting on Sunday, Sullivan told reporters. The United States hopes to reach agreements at the meetings on new international commitments on vaccines, preparing for future pandemics and climate change.

Biden plans to give his major climate change address of the trip on Monday at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, according to the White House. (Reporting By Jeff Mason, Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021