Left Menu

S.Africa's Transnet shuts down fuel pipeline after fire, three dead

South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Sunday its petroleum pipeline in Durban has been shut down after a fire that broke out nearby in a botched fuel theft attempt in which three people died. Further investigations were ongoing, Transnet said. The current focus is to extinguish the fire and minimise the impact on the community and environment." Transnet said three people died in the attempted fuel theft incident.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:47 IST
S.Africa's Transnet shuts down fuel pipeline after fire, three dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Sunday its petroleum pipeline in Durban has been shut down after a fire that broke out nearby in a botched fuel theft attempt in which three people died.

Further investigations were ongoing, Transnet said. "The Transnet Pipelines National Operations Centre immediately shut down the pipeline and activated the emergency response plan," the company said in a statement.

"Remediation work and business continuity management processes have been activated. The current focus is to extinguish the fire and minimise the impact on the community and environment." Transnet said three people died in the attempted fuel theft incident. A company spokesperson said the deceased were not Transnet employees.

The company said there has been an unprecedented spate of fuel theft incidents on its pipelines and the associated infrastructure during the last two years. "Due to the inherent dangers of tampering with high pressure petroleum pipelines, these incidents have resulted in fire and other asset damage, as well as environmental incidents, with high remediation costs," Transnet said.

"We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to stop this criminal activity and keep the pipelines and surrounding communities safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021