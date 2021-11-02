Left Menu

Miners, Flutter Entertainment weigh on UK's FTSE 100

London's FTSE 100 index dropped on Tuesday, with mining stocks taking a hit from a slump in iron ore prices, while shares in online betting group Flutter Entertainment and Asia-focussed lender Standard Chartered fell after posting quarterly results.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:09 IST
Miners, Flutter Entertainment weigh on UK's FTSE 100
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 index dropped on Tuesday, with mining stocks taking a hit from a slump in iron ore prices, while shares in online betting group Flutter Entertainment and Asia-focussed lender Standard Chartered fell after posting quarterly results. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.5% at 0825 GMT. Mining stocks BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Anglo American were among the worst performers after a tumbling iron ore market weighed on metal prices.

Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment was the biggest loser, falling 7.4%, after it cut its full year guidance on unfavourable sports results in October and a temporary exit from the Netherlands. BP declined 1.6% even as it reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit, lifted by soaring oil and natural gas prices.

Standard Chartered fell 5.9% despite reporting a doubling in its third-quarter profit. The bank also said it had $4.2 billion in exposure to China's real estate sector. THG tumbled 5.7% as its biggest institutional investor BlackRock Inc offloaded nearly half its stake in the British e-commerce group at a 10% discount to current market prices. The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021