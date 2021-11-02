Dubai to list DEWA utility in coming months - official
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:41 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Dubai plans to list its main water and power utility in the coming months, the deputy ruler of the emirate Maktoum Bin Mohammed said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The listing of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority will be done in stages in order "to take into consideration its huge assets," he added.
