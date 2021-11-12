Equinor's Sverdrup oilfield back at full output after outage

Output from Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe's largest, has been fully restored, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

The North Sea field, which has an output capacity of around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, suffered a power outage on Thursday, triggering a shutdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)