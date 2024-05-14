"Vote for Smriti Irani to strengthen changing India": Nadda at Amethi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday highlighted how the country has changed in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and urged people to vote for Union Minister Smriti Irani, the party's candidate from Amethi, to give strength to this "changing India". "All of you have mobile phones now. 10 years ago, it was written on its back, 'Made in Japan', 'Made in China', 'Made in Taiwan', 'Made in Korea'. Now look at your mobile phones. You will notice 'Made in India' written on it. This is how India is changing. Don't we need to give it strength? If it is important, then remember that Smriti Irani is important to strengthen changing India," Nadda said urging people in Amethi to vote for the senior BJP leader in the Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda was addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi where the party has repeated its sitting MP Smriti Irani who had defeated Rahul Gandhi from his family bastion in the 2019 polls. Nadda said that while India has become the third largest power when it comes to manufacture of petrochemicals, it has also become the third-largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world.

"Today we are number three in petrochemicals. Earlier, you used to listen about cars from Japan. Now, India has become the third largest manufacturer of automobiles. We have left Japan behind under the leadership of PM Modi," he said. Speaking about extensive road construction in Amethi, Nadda said that it was possible owing to the efforts of sitting MP Smriti Irani.

"I feel overjoyed when I see changing Amethi. 10 years ago, it was difficult to make out whether there are potholes on the road or road on the potholes. Today proper roads are being constructed in every village. This is the contribution of PM Modi and the efforts of Smriti Irani," the BJP chief said. On the benefits given to people under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Nadda said, "Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 11 crore people have got piped water connection, two crore in Uttar Pradesh. Three lakh houses, among them, are in Amethi."

Speaking about massive infrastructure push in the country, Nadda said that highways are being constructed at the rate of 28 kilometes every day and the number of airports have doubled in the country. "Today highways stretching 28 kilometres are being built everyday. Around 60,000 kilometers stretch of highways have already been constructed. Around 2 lakh villages have been connected to optical fibre network. The Railway Budget has been multiplied 19 times. Airports have doubled. Earlier, there were 84 airports, now there are 148 airports," the BJP chief said.

Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by 55,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections ending the Gandhi family's stint on the seat. Amethi and Rae Bareli -- two constituencies considered old turfs of the Gandhi family has again become the point of focus as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has entered the fray in Rae Bareli and the family's close aide Kishori Lal Sharma has been fielded against Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Congress had won just 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 (Rae Bareli and Amethi). The tally came down to just one in 2019 after the party lost Amethi. (ANI)

