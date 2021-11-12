Vande Bharatam group dance competition to start on 17 Nov 2021

The Ministry of Culture will hold a 'Vande Bharatam- Nritya Utsav', an All-India dance competition as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The objective of this competition is to select dancers who will perform during the cultural programme at the Republic Day Parade of 2022. The final performance will take place on January 26, 2022, at Rajpath, India Gate. The Minister of State for Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi announced this during a press briefing today in New Delhi. On this, occasion Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi also launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav App.

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi informed the media that the Vande Bharatam group dance competition will start on 17th November 2021 at the district level. The competition will be held at District, State, Zone and Inter-Zone/National Levels and the final National Level competition will be organised on 19th December 2021 in Talkatora Stadium New Delhi. Participants can perform in four categories Classical, Folk, Tribal and Fusion/Contemporary. 480 dancers will be eventually selected as winners from the National level. These 480 dancers will perform during the cultural performance at the Republic Day Parade.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister has envisioned Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. It is important to take the celebrations and programmes to the grassroot level involving the people across the country. Also, connecting the youth to our heritage and culture is an essential component of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, she explained.

Smt Meenakashi Lekhi also emphasized the need to highlight the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. She further added that we have to take the entire country forward with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Smt Lekhi also informed that Culture Ministry has developed a website and mobile application especially for this event; which will cover all aspects of the event and provide information regarding the competition to the people. "District level participation will be accepted through the website and/or mobile application. This will showcase the guidelines and other useful information regarding the competition", She added.

(With Inputs from PIB)