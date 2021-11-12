Left Menu

Haryana Police gets transit remand of 2 held in wrestler Nisha Dahiya murder case

The Delhi Metropolitan Magisterial court has granted transit remand to Haryana police to two accused arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother's murder case which took place in Haryana's Sonipat.

Haryana Police has been asked to produce them in the concerned court for further proceedings.

Earlier today Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended the two main accused from Dwarka. "The two accused are identified as Coach Pawan Barak and Sachin Dahiya. One licensed revolver has been recovered from Barak's possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said.

Police further said that both the accused are wanted in FIR filed under sections 148/149/302/307/354D/506 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of the Arms Act. On Wednesday, police informed that Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district. (ANI)

