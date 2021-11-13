Left Menu

Biden says there is enough petroleum to reduce amount purchased from Iran

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a memo to the U.S. State Department on Friday that there were sufficient supplies of petroleum so other countries can reduce what they buy from Iran. The White House is required to affirm every six months that there is enough oil supply globally to maintain sanctions against Iran that were put in place in 2012, during Barack Obama's administration.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 05:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 05:38 IST
Biden says there is enough petroleum to reduce amount purchased from Iran

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a memo to the U.S. State Department on Friday that there were sufficient supplies of petroleum so other countries can reduce what they buy from Iran.

The White House is required to affirm every six months that there is enough oil supply globally to maintain sanctions against Iran that were put in place in 2012, during Barack Obama's administration. Biden's statement comes in advance of a virtual meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Monday, in what is expected to be the leaders' most extensive meeting since Biden took office.

China is the largest purchaser of Iranian oil, averaging purchases of more than 500,000 barrels a day over the last three months. Chinese purchases of Iranian crude have continued this year despite sanctions that, if enforced, would allow Washington to cut off those who violate them from the U.S. economy.

The Biden administration is currently not enforcing those sanctions ahead of forthcoming negotiations with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that would let that nation sell its oil openly again. "Consistent with prior determinations, there is a sufficient supply of petroleum and petroleum products from countries other than Iran to permit a significant reduction in the volume of petroleum and petroleum products purchased from Iran by or through foreign financial institutions," Biden said in the memo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021