Global exhibition & outreach platform Ganga Connect inaugurated in Cardiff: Jal Shakti Ministry

Ganga Connect, a global exhibition and an outreach platform has been inaugurated in Cardiff in Wales to showcase the multiple facets of the river system and connect with a range of interested partners, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday.

The exhibition made its debut at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland and was inaugurated in Cardiff on Friday.

Organised jointly by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, C-Ganga, and the High Commission of India, the Ganga Connect is a global exhibition and an outreach platform that will showcase the multiple facets of the river system and connect with a range of interested partners, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement. The exhibition shall offer a clear and deep understanding of the size, magnitude and complexity of the Ganga river ecosystem, put a spotlight on a range of solutions being developed and implemented, share a status update and execution timeline of the programme and illustrate the deep spiritual and philosophical connect that Indians have with the river, the ministry said in a statement.

It was inaugurated at Cardiff University by Mark Drakeford MS, First Minister of Wales, and Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

In his keynote address, the First Minister said that borders are irrelevant in the climate crises and impacts cannot be mitigated by individual countries acting alone with international collaboration being the only way forward. The High Commissioner highlighted how Indians revere the Ganges and shared the high priority, which the government of India places upon the Namami Gange mission. She further commented how the Namami Gange mission brings together public policy, technology intervention and community participation to revive and rejuvenate river Ganga.

