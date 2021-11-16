Left Menu

Three children killed during violence around protests in Sudan

“The children of Sudan deserve to fulfil their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future”. 

UNICEF | Amman | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:57 IST
“The use of excessive force against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and has a huge impact on children and young people. Image Credit: Twitter (@Refugees)

"Three children - a 14-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 17 - were reportedly killed during violence around protests in Sudan's capital Khartoum. The exact circumstances of their deaths are under verification. "UNICEF extends condolences to their families. "The use of excessive force against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and has a huge impact on children and young people.

"Children must be protected at all times from all forms of violence and harm. They should never be a target, exploited or used as instruments in political action. "UNICEF calls on all involved to protect children at all times and to keep them out of harm's way. "The children of Sudan deserve to fulfil their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future".

