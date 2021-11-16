Left Menu

Strength of those harbouring terrorism in J-K decreasing, says Chinar Corps Commander

The strength of people harbouring terrorism is decreasing in Jammu and Kashmir, said Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:21 IST
Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The strength of people harbouring terrorism is decreasing in Jammu and Kashmir, said Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Tuesday. While addressing the media, he also stressed on spreading awareness among people to be aware of "white-collar terrorists" that are involved in harbouring terrorism.

"There is a very small unit that tries to mislead the youth of Kashmir for their own benefit. Take for instance yesterday's operation in which a man portraying himself as a doctor ran a fake call centre in Hyderpora. Such a man involved in harbouring terrorism does not care if a youth dies. We have to made the people of Kashmir aware about such white-collar terrorists. However, I believe that the strength of such people is gradually decreasing," Pandey noted. An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hydepora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Altaf Ahmad Dar allegedly rented out his building to a contractor who ran a fake call centre in Srinagar's Hyderpora. In the encounter two unidentified terrorists were killed and the house owner who was injured in the terrorist fire at Hyderpora succumbed to his injuries, informed Kashmir Zone Police on late Monday. While speaking to a media person, Pandey further said that the people of Kashmir believe in the security forces.

"A lot of times people ask me what the Chinar Corps is doing to win the hearts of the people of Kashmir. As per my understanding, we do not need to work on that. The public believes in us and have laid their confidence in us. I think we have achieved that level," he said. (ANI)

