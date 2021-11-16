Left Menu

BJP govt creates rift between Hindus, Muslims: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Alluding to the recent violence in Tripura and Maharashtra, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti attacked the BJP government and the Union Territory administration on Tuesday, saying that the BJP-led central government only creates rifts between Hindus and Muslims and spreads communal disharmony in society.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:49 IST
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Alluding to the recent violence in Tripura and Maharashtra, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti attacked the BJP government and the Union Territory administration on Tuesday, saying that the BJP-led central government only creates rifts between Hindus and Muslims and spreads communal disharmony in society. Addressing Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Youth workers in Jammu, Mufti said, "The government does not have a solution for rising unemployment in the country. But the government can create rifts between Hindus and Muslims. They have spread communal disharmony in Maharashtra, UP and Tripura in the recent days."

She also attacked Jammu and Kashmir administration for not reserving jobs for youngsters in the Union Territory. "The Haryana and Punjab governments have reserved jobs for the people from their respective states. But the UT administration has done nothing for the welfare of the youngsters. The administration should tell how many jobs were provided to the outsiders and the people of Jammu and Kashmir." The former CM of the erstwhile state said, "Farmers have been protesting for the past one year and the government does not have a solution for this stand-off. As the election approaches, they seek votes in the name of religion because they do not have any developmental model to showcase before the voters."

The PDP chief said, "I request the youth to wake up and stand up against the government. I had never witnessed such a deep divide among the people of India in recent days. Citizens of India also promoted brotherhood and we have to maintain that. We should question the number of jobs generated in the Union Territory after the revocation of Article 370." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

