Hot air balloon event from Nov 17 will give people beautiful views of Varanasi

A hot air balloon event will be organised in Kashi from November 17 to 19 in which people can go up to a height of 1,000 feet and get beautiful views of the area.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:55 IST
District Commissioner Deepak Agrawal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A hot air balloon event will be organised in Kashi from November 17 to 19 in which people can go up to a height of 1,000 feet and get beautiful views of the area. Giving information about the event, Varanasi District Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said, "Eleven hot air balloons will be part of the event. It is a promotional event. Efforts are on to turn it into a regular event in Kashi."

Thirty people will be able to fly in one balloon which can fly up to 1,000 feet. They will get to experience beautiful views of Varanasi through these balloons. The Tourism Department has fixed the ticket price as Rs 500 per person, said Agrawal. Around four stations have been built around Varanasi for taking off and landing the balloons. Domri, CHS Sports Ground, BLW Sports Ground and Sigra Stadium have been made stations for flying balloons.

Eight pilots have been called to fly the balloons out of which seven are foreigners. Balloons will take flight fot 45 minutes in the morning, said Agrawal. The balloons will be flown under the supervision of ATC. And following his instructions, the four stations will fly safely with mutual coordination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

