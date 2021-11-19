Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa's AB de Villiers has decided to retire from all cricket

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:14 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers said he has decided to retire from all forms of the game.

"Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," De Villiers said in a statement https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1461590034193297409 on Friday.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

