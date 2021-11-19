Cricket-South Africa's AB de Villiers has decided to retire from all cricket
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:14 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Former South Africa international AB de Villiers said he has decided to retire from all forms of the game.
"Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," De Villiers said in a statement https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1461590034193297409 on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- De Villiers
- AB de Villiers
Advertisement