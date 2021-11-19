Cricket-South Africa's AB de Villiers has decided to retire from all cricket

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers said he has decided to retire from all forms of the game.

"Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," De Villiers said in a statement https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1461590034193297409 on Friday.

