Cooperative bank director quits BJP, joins RLD

A senior official of a district cooperative bank resigned from the BJP and joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) here.

Sandeep Malik, director of Muzaffarnagar District Cooperative Bank and a former Zila Panchayat member, resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party and joined the RLD.

Malik made the announcement on his political move during a rally by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at Baghra here on Saturday. During the rally, Chaudhary had welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws but cautioned the farmers that the agitation was not over yet and asked them to continue protesting to get their remaining demands fulfilled.

