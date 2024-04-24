Left Menu

Headline: Punjab: Congress Punishes MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary for Party Disloyalty

The Congress on Wednesday suspended Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.Chaudharys suspension came after his statements against the partys Jalandhar candidate and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.The Phillaur MLA had been opposing Channis candidature from Jalandhar.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:23 IST
Headline: Punjab: Congress Punishes MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary for Party Disloyalty
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday suspended Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Chaudhary's suspension came after his statements against the party's Jalandhar candidate and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Phillaur MLA had been opposing Channi's candidature from Jalandhar. His mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat last year, joined the BJP on April 20.

''The unrestrained statements made by you that deviate from the party guidelines are not in keeping with the dignity of your post. Due to which the image of the party organisation is being tarnished and a wrong message is being sent among the public and Congress workers,'' Congress in-charge Punjab affairs, Devender Yadav, said in the communication to Chaudhary. ''Despite several warnings given to you personally, your conduct of indulging in anti-party activities continues. Therefore, until further action is taken in the matter, you are henceforth removed from all party positions held by you and suspended from the party till further orders,'' he added.

Chaudhary had called Channi 'Shakuni'. He said that just as 'Lord Krishna' punished 'Shakuni' and his coterie, the voters of Jalandhar will teach Channi a lesson for his ''treachery'' by throwing him out of the constituency.

Channi had earlier said that he was going to Jalandhar by being 'Sudama' and had urged the people of Doaba region to take care of him like 'Lord Krishna'.

Chaudhary had even pointed towards the former chief minister's electoral defeats from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur segments during the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Chaudhary, who is the son of late Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary, had earlier tendered his resignation as chief whip of the party in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024