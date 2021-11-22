Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition warns of danger to global trade south of Red Sea - state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-11-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 05:33 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said it detected indications of an imminent danger to navigation and global trade south of the Red Sea, Saudi state media reported early on Monday.

The coalition said also that it detected hostile movements and activity by the Yemeni Houthi forces using explosive laden boats, adding that measures are being taken to neutralize the threat and ensure freedom of navigation. No more details were provided.

