Andhra Pradesh: 3 trains cancelled in Padugupadu-Nellore section due to heavy rains

The Eastern Central Railway has cancelled three trains due to heavy rains and waterlogging at the bridge in the Padugupadu-Nellore section on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The trains that have been cancelled include 22352 Yashwantpur-Patliputra Express, 12295 Bengaluru-Danapur Sanghamitra Express and 06509 Bengaluru-Danapur Express.

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing. (ANI)

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Two drown in Krishna river, one missing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

