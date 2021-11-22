Andhra Pradesh: 3 trains cancelled in Padugupadu-Nellore section due to heavy rains
The Eastern Central Railway has cancelled three trains due to heavy rains and waterlogging at the bridge in the Padugupadu-Nellore section on Monday.
The trains that have been cancelled include 22352 Yashwantpur-Patliputra Express, 12295 Bengaluru-Danapur Sanghamitra Express and 06509 Bengaluru-Danapur Express.
As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing. (ANI)
