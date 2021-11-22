Kashmiri girls begin mushroom cultivation in J-K's Pulwama under National Rural Livelihood Mission

Two Kashmiri girls from Tral village of the Pulwama district in South Kashmir have started mushroom cultivation under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Speaking to ANI, Raukaya Jan, an entrepreneur said, "The department of agriculture provides us with a mushroom unit with subsidy and also gives us training. They provide us with all facilities so that our units are successful."

"I was unemployed despite being a postgraduate. Now under the NRLM scheme, I have started my own mushroom unit at my home to earn a livelihood," Jan added. Another entrepreneur, Sobiya said that the youths of Kashmir valley should take benefit from this scheme and start their own business units.

District Development Committee Chairperson of Pulwama, Syed Bari Andrabi said, "NRLM scheme is progressive scheme and we are trying to cover all blocks of Pulwama in this scheme so that unemployed youths get benefits, particularly womenfolk." (ANI)

