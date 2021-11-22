Left Menu

Kashmiri girls begin mushroom cultivation in J-K's Pulwama under National Rural Livelihood Mission

Two Kashmiri girls from Tral village of the Pulwama district in South Kashmir have started mushroom cultivation under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:32 IST
Kashmiri girls begin mushroom cultivation in J-K's Pulwama under National Rural Livelihood Mission
Visuals from the Spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Kashmiri girls from Tral village of the Pulwama district in South Kashmir have started mushroom cultivation under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Speaking to ANI, Raukaya Jan, an entrepreneur said, "The department of agriculture provides us with a mushroom unit with subsidy and also gives us training. They provide us with all facilities so that our units are successful."

"I was unemployed despite being a postgraduate. Now under the NRLM scheme, I have started my own mushroom unit at my home to earn a livelihood," Jan added. Another entrepreneur, Sobiya said that the youths of Kashmir valley should take benefit from this scheme and start their own business units.

District Development Committee Chairperson of Pulwama, Syed Bari Andrabi said, "NRLM scheme is progressive scheme and we are trying to cover all blocks of Pulwama in this scheme so that unemployed youths get benefits, particularly womenfolk." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021