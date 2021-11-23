Odisha Electronics Policy, 2021 among 24 proposals to get Cabinet nod

Odisha government on Tuesday took at least 24 major decisions including the introduction of the state’s maiden Electronics Policy for the promotion of the electronics and electronics manufacturing sector.

The 24 proposals were approved at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The proposals were of the department of Electronics and IT, Finance, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, General Administration and Public Grievance, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Water Resources, Cooperation, Home, Industries, Law Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development, Steel and Mines, Works, and Parliamentary affairs.

The decisions included construction of Parbati Giri Mega lift irrigation project, construction of in-stream storage in river Suktel, construction of around 12 mega pipe water supply schemes in the districts of Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balasore, Gajpati, Kandhamal, and Koraput. Around Rs 1,800 crore will be invested in these 12 mega pipe water supply schemes thereby benefiting more than 12 lakhs population, an official release said.

Other major decisions were construction of post graduate institute of medical sciences and research and surgery complex at capital hospital, special incentive for New Age Sector mega industries, Odisha artisan grade stone policy, provision of Rs 2,000 crore for construction of 387 new roads and completion of ongoing 157 roads under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana, and provision of around Rs 484.10 crore under Mukhya Mantri Krushi Udyag Yojana for promotion of new enterprises in agriculture and allied sector.

In regard to the new Electronics Policy, 2021, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said there are lot of incentives for the development of electronics sector in the state. “We hope large number of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) manufacturing units will come up in next five years,” he said.

The policy envisaged that an apex committee chaired by the chief secretary will be formed to monitor the policy implementation with regard to its target and objectives. The Odisha Computer Applications Centre (OCAC), on behalf of the E&IT Department, will be responsible for day-to-day monitoring of various activities under this policy.

This scheme will remain in force until March, 31, 2026 or till substituted by another scheme, the chief secretary said, adding that the policy aims to position Odisha as an attractive destination for the electronics industry by providing a congenial, industry-friendly and proactive industrial climate with class-leading infrastructure, supporting facilities and policy initiatives.

These, coupled with a skilled workforce would create a favourable ecosystem for the growth and development of the electronics industry in Odisha. The new policy aspires to promote excellence and innovation in the electronics sector and significantly augment the availability of stoned manpower with a special focus on fostering a culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship by building an ecosystem of interlinked academia-industry-professional-leaders.

The policy also aims to give emphasis on MSME enterprises as the growth drivers of the economy. It will provide Production Linked Incentive (PLI): New investment and expansion can avail production Linked Incentive (PLI) @ 1% of annual turnover for 5 years starting one year of commencement of production. on first come first serve basis for the first 10 investments.

Under the provision of the Fixed Capital Investment Subsidy (FCI), the policy envisaged that subsidy of Rs 10 crore to Rs 250 crore will be provided to ESDM units on the basis of their fixed capital investment and other facilities.

