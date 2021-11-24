Left Menu

Special cyber cell probing source of email after Gautam Gambhir receives 'death threats from ISIS Kashmir'

Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 11:10 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. While speaking to ANI, DCP Central, Shweta Chauhan, said, "Gautam Gambhir has submitted a written complaint about the death threat. He has received the threat on his official email id. The security has been increased outside his residence."

"We are going to kill you and your family," read the threat email received from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The senior officials of Delhi Police have also informed that the complaint has been marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

