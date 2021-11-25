Left Menu

MoS Agri Shobha Karandlaje visits ministry's stall at trade fair in national capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:20 IST
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday visited the stalls of her ministry at the India International Trade Fair-2021 at Pragati Maidan here and said exhibitions provide an important platform to promote central schemes.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is participating in the India International Trade Fair-2021 being conducted at Pragati Maidan from 14-27 November 2021, an official statement said.

Karandlaje said fairs and exhibitions provide an important platform for the promotion of agriculture schemes as well as to connect with farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

